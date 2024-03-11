WATCH: Poilievre announces pressure campaign on NDP, Liberals over carbon tax

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the Conservatives will be unleashing a massive pressure campaign on NDP and Liberal MPs to stop the carbon tax. “But it involves all of you,” said Poilievre at a Sunday rally at the Toronto Congress Centre that drew 2,500 people. “I can’t do it myself.”.Poilievre said politics is “not a spectator sport.” Rather, he said it is a participation sport. If people are not at the table, he said they are on the menu. Therefore, people need to be at the table. While the Conservatives will start a pressure campaign in Parliament, he said attendees “need to back me up on the ground.” He asked how many attendees will write NDP and Liberal MPs and demand they vote to scrap the carbon tax. Numerous people cheered and waved “Axe the Tax” and “Spike the Hike” signs. Moreover, he asked how many attendees will organize protests outside of Liberal constituency offices to pressure them. In response, certain ones applauded and held up their signs. If people want the carbon tax gone, Poilievre called for them to message their neighbours and post on social media about the carbon tax hike on April 1. After he made this call, they cheered the loudest they had. “How many of you will bombard Liberal/NDP offices with phone calls to make sure that they understand their constituents cannot afford to pay anymore?” he said. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) shared in December its yearly report about the significant tax changes happening in 2024.READ MORE: Taxpayers group warns of federal tax hikes coming in 2024“Tax hikes will give Canadians a hangover in the new year,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. Starting on April 1, the carbon tax will go up to more than 17 cents per litre of gas and 15 cents per cubic meter of natural gas.