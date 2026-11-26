OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is looking to build on the Conservatives' relationship with the labour movement by announcing that the party will be voting against Prime Minister Mark Carney's major projects legislation.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Poilievre said the Liberals had flatly refused to address what the Conservatives saw as fundamental problems with Bill C-39 (the Building Canada Strong Act), even though his party had originally supported sending it to committee.The bill has attracted opposition from labor groups concerned about the proposed restrictions on the right to strike, as well as from groups concerned about aboriginal consultation and environmental oversight.Asked by the Western Standard whether the Conservatives' opposition to the legislation was an opportunity to go further in building relations with the Canadian unions, Poilievre said his party was in a position to work with union leadership.."We're the party of the people who work, who get up in the morning and work all day, who pay too much for too little and are just trying to get by," said Poilievre."And my message to the workers, the union workers and the non-union workers is that we will be there every day and every way to fight for you..Poilievre said the Conservatives were open to working with union leaders to advance the interests of Canadian workers."And when our union man wants to get in and join us in that struggle, we'll be right alongside him," he said.The Conservative leader described the union endorsements the party received in the 2025 federal election campaign as a marked shift from the party's usual relationship with the labor movement."This is an unprecedented breakthrough for the Conservative Party," said Poilievre."I know that's not the traditional, stereotypical view."Poilievre took issue with Carney's approach and accused him of "economic authoritarianism," saying the bill would benefit certain companies while maintaining the regulatory and carbon tax burden on others..The federal government introduced Bill C-39 on September 21 as part of its push to speed up approvals for major projects and bolster the Canadian economy.The bill passed second reading on October 8 with Conservative support and was then referred to a legislative committee for further consideration.The bill was returned to the House of Commons with amendments on Wednesday and is now at report stage.Among the more controversial aspects of the Bill are the proposed changes to federal labor relations, which have raised concerns with the unions about the Government's capacity to restrict strike action.Poilievre said on Thursday that his party's support for Canadian workers goes beyond whether they're unionized. He cited workers' common interests in having major projects built, getting better wages, and being able to afford a home.