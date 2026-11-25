OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre grilled PM Mark Carney on Wednesday over the government's immigration targets and the $2.3B Telesat deal, charging the Liberals with doing nothing to fix the country's housing and health care problems while instead advancing the interests of corporate lobbyists.During Question Period, Poilievre went after Carney, challenging him to explain how Canada's healthcare system could handle hundreds of thousands of new permanent residents when millions of Canadians currently have no family doctor."The families of the 29,000 Canadians who died on the waiting lists last year just don't believe that even more massive Liberal immigration is going to fix the system," Poilievre said."Six million Canadians have no family doctor. Immigrant doctors and nurses already here are unable to get work permits in their field."Carney stood by the government's record on immigration, citing the fact that the number of temporary foreign workers and international students coming into the country had declined."This government has taken back control of immigration," Carney said..The PM said the percentage of temporary residents in the Canadian population had dropped from around 7.5% to 5.5% over two years.Poilievre challenged the government's ability to properly account for the number of people in the country, pointing to an estimate of 500,000 undocumented people and a population undercount of 300,000."Only a Liberal who can't even tell us how many people are in this country would say he's taken back control," Poilievre said.The Conservative leader also took issue with Carney's apparent willingness to be influenced by corporate pressure on immigration and challenged him to allow Liberal MPs a free vote on his government's permanent immigration target.Carney responded by pointing to the Conservatives' own election platform, which included support for pathways to permanent residency for those already living and working in Canada."You can't plagiarise something if you can't actually read it," Poilievre shot back..Poilievre said previous governments had accommodated newcomers within the annual immigration levels of 200,000 to 300,000.He said the government's planned PR admissions (including those outside its headline immigration targets) would be more than double the annual average of the past 20 years and 40% higher than the peak annual figure under former PM Justin Trudeau."How do we house 665,000 people when we don't have a home for a single person in Canada?" said Poilievre.The government's headline target for permanent residents is still 380,000 a year. The Conservatives would argue that actual admissions would be substantially higher because of the additional immigration routes.Carney said Canada's population growth had significantly slowed and that his government was working with provincial governments to address labor shortages."The population of this country is growing at the slowest rate since the war," Carney said."Immigration is back under control.".The conversation then moved on to the US government's $2.3bn Telesat deal and Carney's personal relationship with Telesat's CEO Dan Goldberg.Poilievre contrasted the federal commitment to Telesat with a report released Wednesday, which he said demonstrated that Canadian seniors were dipping into their life savings to help their adult children with the cost of living."Did he ever discuss Telesat with Mr. Goldberg since he became Prime Minister? Yes or no?" asked Poilievre.Carney denied having been involved in any decisions relating to the company.Poilievre pressed the PM again on that, pointing to his long-standing friendship with Goldberg and questioning the timing of his recusal from any government business involving Telesat."Did he talk to his mate Dan Goldberg about Telesat? Yes or no?" asked Poilievre.Carney made it clear he had not been involved in any decisions or votes on the issue.The PM didn't say whether he'd had any private discussions with Goldberg about the company since taking office.