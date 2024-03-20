WATCH: Poilievre says Conservatives to bring non-confidence motion over carbon tax

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he will bring a non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call an election over the carbon tax hike taking effect on April 1. The vote is expected to take place later Wednesday.“And in that carbon tax election, there will be a very simple choice,” said Poilievre at a Wednesday press conference. .On the one hand, Poilievre said people will have the NDP and Liberals who will take their money, punish their work, tax their food, double housing costs and unleash crime and chaos in communities. However, he said the Conservatives will axe the carbon tax, build homes, fix the budget and stop crime. The Conservatives will axe the carbon tax and cap spending and cut waste to bring down the deficit, inflation and interest rates. The spending it will cut includes the $1 billion green fund and $21 billion on consultants. After eight years of Trudeau, Poilievre said housing costs have doubled because Canada has the fewest homes per capita in the G7. Therefore, the Conservatives will require cities permit 15% more homebuilding to receive federal funds. If cities beat the target, they will receive a bonus. Those missing the target will pay a fine. The Conservatives will sell off 6,000 federal buildings and 5,000 acres of land to build more homes. Since it will eliminate the carbon tax, he predicted the costs for building homes will go down. It will bring jail and not bail for repeat violent offenders. Rather than provide people with free drugs, it will bring in treatment. He said the Conservatives “will do all of this to bring home and bring hope to the Canadian people.” Over the last eight years, he acknowledged these Canadians have suffered. Under his leadership, he said the state will be servant and not master. This will be done by creating a smaller government and larger people. Poilievre concluded by saying his government will “put the common people first.” This is the common sense of the common people united for their common home. “Your home, my home, our home,” he said. “Let’s bring it home.” Poilievre requested an emergency debate about the carbon tax increase on Sunday. READ MORE: Poilievre calls for emergency debate about carbon tax hike“Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau are increasing the carbon tax by 23% on April 1,” he said. “This tax hike on Canadians will make gas, groceries, and home heating more expensive and the Liberal cost of living crisis worse.”