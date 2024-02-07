WATCH: Poilievre says he is against puberty blockers for minors

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he does not believe children should take puberty blockers for gender transitions because they are irreversible. “I think that we should protect children and their ability to make adult decisions when they’re adults,” said Poilievre at a Wednesday press scrum. .A reporter started off by asking Poilievre if he supported age restrictions for puberty blockers and hormones for children. Since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is against banning gender transitions in minors, Poilievre said he “is trying to divide and distract Canadians by spreading disinformation about the decisions that premiers and parents are making.” While Trudeau is against the ban, another reporter asked him what he thinks. A reporter pointed out being for a ban was his party’s policy.When it comes to parental rights, Poilievre said parents should be free to do what they want with their children. However, adults should be able to make their own decisions about their bodies. While he was for gender transitions in adults, a reporter asked about children being able to make medical interventions. Because she was being vague, he requested to know the medical interventions she was talking about. “You would have to ask your party members,” said the reporter. “Such as puberty blockers and hormones.” To be clear, a reporter asked if he said yes. He confirmed his position by saying people should protect children and let them make adult decisions when they become adults. To press him further, a different reporter questioned if he was against puberty blockers for minors. “Is that clear?” he said. Poilievre said yes. In this case, he accused Trudeau of “puffing out his chest, trying to divide Canadians and attack parents who are trying to protect their kids.” In the end, he predicted he will back down on this like he did with his firearms policies and bringing in medical assistance in dying for people with mental illnesses. “Just like he’s backing down again and again and again, he will back down on this, because he is not interested in protecting kids,” he said. “He’s interested in using this as a divisive wedge to distract from doubling housing costs and quadrupling carbon taxes on our people.” Poilievre said on Tuesday no one “cares for their kids more than parents.”READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau should butt out on gender issues“And that’s why Justin Trudeau should butt out, he should let parents raise kids, and let provinces run schools and hospitals,” he said. .Canadian freelance journalist Justin Ling started off by saying Poilievre has supported medical freedom and is opposed to the state imposing choices on Canadians.