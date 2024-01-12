Canadian

WATCH: Poilievre says he will not arrest journalists if elected prime minister

Pierre Poilievre said his government is not going to arrest journalists.
Pierre Poilievre said his government is not going to arrest journalists. Courtesy Rebel News/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Liberals
Pierre Poilievre
Media Bailout
Arrests
Journalists
Media Subsidies
Questions
David Menzies
Bill C-11
Carrot

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news