WATCH: Poilievre says he will reduce immigration if elected prime minister

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his government would lower immigration numbers, especially for temporary immigrants. Poilievre said it is “impossible to invite 1.2 million new people to Canada each year.” “When we’re building 200,000 homes, it’s impossible,” said Poilievre in a Thursday interview on TVA Nouvelles. “There is no room.”.At the moment, he said Quebec is at a breaking point. The Canadian government said in 2022 it will increase the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of bringing in 500,000 people in 2025.READ MORE: Ottawa to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2030That was up from the 405,000 immigrants who came to Canada in 2021 and the 465,000 expected to arrive in 2023. The new plan — revealed by former immigration minister Sean Fraser — emphasizes bringing in immigrants based on their work skills and experience.