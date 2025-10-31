WATCH: Poilievre tells sex joke to poke fun at Liberals

At a Toronto Conservative gathering, Pierre Poilievre borrowed a well-worn Ronald Reagan joke to jab at Liberal promises he says have gone unfulfilled. In his version, a husband repeatedly vows to make his wife “the happiest woman in the world” but never follows through, ending with the punchline that it will happen “as soon as the Liberals keep one of their promises.” The crowd laughed and applauded as Poilievre used the story to accuse Justin Trudeau’s government of delivering “nothing but pain” after years of unmet commitments on housing, taxes, and the economy.