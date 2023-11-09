WATCH: Pro-Palestine Montreal university students attack, insult Jews

A group of Jewish and Israeli Concordia University students who set up a table to call for the release of hostages by Hamas were harassed by pro-Palestine supporters. “They were attacked, berated and harassed, and this lovely young lady in particular decided to call a Jew a kike,” tweeted AK Strategies Managing Principal Anthony Koch on Wednesday. “Welcome to Canada in 2023.”.The video starts off with a pro-Palestine student telling the Jewish and Israeli ones they should think.“Don’t you pick on me, you f*cking kike,” said the student. “Go f*ck yourself.” Various students chanted and applauded as this confrontation happened. As this student backed away, she said a Jew was a bitch. She added she should go away. She flipped the middle finger at these students. A Muslim student wearing a hijab moved her away and kissed her on the cheek. Canadian social media coordinator Kat Kanada said recent antisemitic incidents resemble the Holocaust. “‘Never again’ is happening again,” said Kanada..Foundation for Defence of Democracies Senior Vice-President Lawrence Muscant called Montreal “a cesspool of antisemitic hate for decades.”“Despite some amazing professors like @GadSaad, @Concordia has always been ground zero for anti-Israel activism,” said Muscant. “They were rioting against Jews when I was a student there in the 90s.”.York University’s student unions praised Hamas terrorists’ actions as necessary and condemned Canada and Israel as illegitimate settler colonial states on October 12. READ MORE: Toronto university student unions say Hamas terrorism needed“We are in way more trouble in this country than we realize,” said Koch. “Wow.”