WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestors block Montreal’s largest bridge

About 100 pro-Palestine protestors stopped traffic on the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal as they demanded Israel stop attacking Gaza. “End the siege of Gaza now,” said the protestors at the Thursday blockade..Protestors waved Palestinian flags and held banners with messages such as “Stop funding genocide” and “Free Palestine.” They dressed in black clothes and wore masks to conceal their identities. The protestor organizer said the protestors want justice. “Tell me how,” said the protest organizer. They responded with “end the siege of Gaza now.” Some of the vehicles remained idling on the Jacques Cartier Bridge, but a few turned around. She continued to chant about protestors wanting justice and asking them to tell her how. In response, they repeated “end the siege of Gaza now.” After repeating this chant a few times, she asked them what they want. “Justice,” they said. She said when do they want it. “Now,” they said. To ensure they were committed, she asked them a few times when they wanted justice. Protestors dispersed after about two hours of blocking the bridge. They said they were moving on to another disruption. Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant said he remembers when truckers blocked a bridge between Windsor, ON, and Detroit. “Police moved in to clear the bridge and lay charges,” said Levant. “And days later, [Justin] Trudeau invoked martial law and froze bank accounts of protesters.”.Liberty Coalition Canada President Michael Thiessen acknowledged everyone had masks on. “People should be proud of their viewpoints, but in this case, they know they’re supporting terror,” said Thiessen..Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to respond to the trucker protests in 2022. READ MORE: UPDATED: Trudeau invokes the Emergencies Act in CanadaTrudeau said it has become clear there are serious challenges for authorities to enforce the law.To address these serious challenges, he said authorities will be given more tools, including the ability to “impose fines or imprisonment where public assemblies constitute illegal and dangerous activities, such as blockades and occupations as seen in Ottawa, the Ambassador Bridge and elsewhere.”