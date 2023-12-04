WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestors demand boycott against Jewish cafe in Toronto

A group of pro-Palestine protestors walked past Cafe Landwer and demanded people stop going to it. “We have one message to them,” said the protest organizer at the event. “Landwer.” .The protestors repeated “Landwer.” They waved Palestinian flags and held signs with messages such as “We stand with Palestine” and “Free Palestine.” The protest organizer said “boycott.” As the protestors walked by, they continued to shout boycott. To ensure people understood the motive behind the boycott, the protest organizer said they were opposing Cafe Landwer because of its stance on the Israel-Palestine War. They claim Cafe Landwer is owned by a Zionist. They booed and shouted “shame” at it. The protest organizer said protestors “have every right to boycott Zionism.” He added they should be able to dismantle Zionism. When he said its name, he asked the crowd what it would say. They said “boycott.” “Boycott Landwer,” they said. Since he wanted the crowd to become louder, he said he could not hear them. They proceeded to shout “boycott.” To change the chants, the protest organizer said “one, two, three, four.” The protestors repeated “one, two, three, four.” “Now we're calling for an end to the genocide,” he said. Conservative nomination candidate Velibor Perisic (Kitchener Centre, ON) said he supports freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and the ability for people to protest issues they have with government policies. “Going after private businesses because owners are Jewish or any other minority is unacceptable!” said Perisic. “All not Canadian citizens participating in.”.Zayouna Law Firm lawyer Ryan O’Connor compared this protest to those opposing Jewish businesses in Nazi Germany. “Pick up a history book, learn about Kristallnacht and be embarrassed that you are acting like the same losers who harassed Jewish-owned businesses in Europe in 1938,” said O’Connor..A group of Toronto4Palestine members gathered outside Cafe Landwer to intimidate it over its support for Israel in October. READ MORE: WATCH: Pro-Hamas protestors swarm Jewish cafe in Toronto“Protestors have posted pictures targeting staff working at the cafe,” said Documenting Antisemitism. The protest organizer called it “a very Zionist cafe.”