Anti-Israel protestors passed by Cafe Landwer in Toronto and called for a boycott against it.
Anti-Israel protestors passed by Cafe Landwer in Toronto and called for a boycott against it. Courtesy the Post Millennial/Twitter
Canadian

WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestors demand boycott against Jewish cafe in Toronto

Loading content, please wait...
Israel
Boycott
Zionism
Palestinian Flags
Pro-Palestine Protest
Toronto4Palestine
Cafe Landwer
Israel-Palestine War
Velibor Perisic
Ryan O'Connor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news