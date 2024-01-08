UPDATED: Pro-Palestine protestors harass skaters at Toronto ice rink

A group of pro-Palestine protestors clashed with skaters at Nathan Phillips Square, chasing them away from where they were standing. “Do not touch me,” said a pro-Palestine protestor at the Sunday event. .Protestors waved Palestinian flags and held signs with messages such as “Israehell: What goes around comes around” and “Genocide.” Many of the protestors wore keffiyahs and masks. The protestor was confronting an elderly man, despite him saying he did not touch her. While the man denied touching her, she said he did. “You literally touched me,” she said. “Back the f*ck away.” The man and a woman who he was with skated away from the protestors. They shouted at the couple “Shame on you.” The woman broke away from the man, saying they supported Palestine. As the man skated away, a protestor pointed his finger at him. In response, he turned around and shouted at some protestors. “Back up or we f*ck you,” said a protestor. Upon the woman intervening, they skated away. The protestors accused them of being terrorists. When it became clear the man would not bother them again, a protestor said he was pushed out. “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution,” said the protestors. Former Conservative MP Peter Kent (Thornhill, ON) questioned how this incident could have happened. “No police presence — off getting coffee?” said Kent..Sparky Express said real Canadian hockey players were needed in downtown Toronto. “Bring the gear!” said Sparky Express. .Toronto Police Service (TPS) issues and media advisor Devika Deonarine said its officers are trained to monitor events such as these and to limit disruptions to the city, its businesses, and residents. “We respect people’s Charter rights and are always present to facilitate demonstrations that are lawful,” said Deonarine. “That being said, we have made it clear that lawful demonstrations do not include protesting inside privately owned spaces, blocking critical infrastructure, or causing disturbances at the expense of other residents.”While people can hold protests, Deonarine said they cannot engage in intimidation, harassment, or hateful behaviour. When officers are present, she admitted they will continue to use their discretion while policing and enforce the law in these dynamic situations, taking everyone’s safety into consideration.TPS officers gave a box of Tim Hortons coffee and a pastry to pro-Palestine protestors on behalf of people who could not access a blocked road on Saturday. READ MORE: WATCH: Toronto police distribute coffee to pro-Palestine protestors“Someone brought it for us, but the police won’t let them in,” said a pro-Palestine protestor. “So the police is now becoming our little messengers between us.”