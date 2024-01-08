Canadian

WATCH: Rebel News' reporter David Menzies arrested after trying to question Freeland

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police after he tried to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questions.
Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by police after he tried to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questions. Courtesy Rebel News/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Chrystia Freeland
Arrest
Assault
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Andrew Lawton
Alexa Lavoie
York Regional Police
Strikes
David Menzies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news