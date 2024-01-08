WATCH: Rebel News' reporter David Menzies arrested after trying to question Freeland

Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by the York Regional Police (YRP) after he attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While Menzies wanted to know why the Canadian government was not standing up to the IRGC, an RCMP officer bumped into him to block him from confronting Freeland. The RCMP officer proceeded to grab Menzies and push him up against a wall. “You’re under arrest for assault,” said the officer in a Monday video..The officer moved Menzies towards a vehicle, identifying himself as police and saying he was under arrest for assault. Menzies said the officer was the person who blocked his way. “I was just scrumming Chrystia Freeland,” he said. The officer acknowledged Menzies was being arrested for assaulting a police officer. In response, he accused him of assaulting him three years ago. Another RCMP officer said Menzies was being arrested because of his actions. This is because he was almost pushing people over. "That was a little bit aggressive for what was happening," said the officer. When he put a microphone up to the officer’s face, he demanded it be removed. He said he wanted an ongoing record of this incident. Three YRP officers and the second RCMP officer pushed Menzies against a billboard and handcuffed him. The RCMP officer snatched his clipboard from him. Since he was being arrested, a YRP officer said he had the right to remain silent. He joked about this is what happens in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canada. “This is what they do to journalists,” he said. “I was merely scrumming Minister Freeland and an RCMP officer blocked me and evidently, this is now a trumped up charge of assault, folks.” While Menzies was being arrested, he said he did not come to cause any problems. He came to do his job and ended up being handcuffed. He said this “is the Gestapo taking Blackface’s orders.” Meanwhile, the IRGC is not designated a terrorist organization. Two YRP officers walked him away from the building. He said Liberals had the audacity to show up at a vigil for a plane crash where almost 200 people were killed, with 57 of them being Canadians. Rather than scrum with him, he said it “is against the law in Blackface’s Canada to ask insensitive questions, impolite questions.” While the Canadian government propping up the IRGC is fine, he said asking questions about that is unacceptable. The officers went to put Menzies in the police cruiser. He said his arrest was outrageous. “I don’t come here to cause trouble, folks,” he said. “I came here to ask questions.” True North managing editor Andrew Lawton said Menzies was let go by YRP."Have confirmed that Menzies was released without charges," said Lawton. .Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was struck and injured by police while covering the Freedom Convoy in 2022. “She tells me a cop hit her three times with a club and then shot a tear gas canister at her leg from point-blank range,” said Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant. “Trudeau has instructed his police to attack journalists.”.YRP could not be reached for comment in time for publication.