WATCH: Rempel Garner defends Alberta culture in Commons speech

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner used a speech in the House of Commons on Monday to defend Alberta’s culture, arguing it has played a central role in building Canada’s economy and identity.The Calgary MP took aim at past comments she said had dismissed Alberta’s contributions, including remarks by Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and criticism from a left-wing Canadian podcaster.“Here’s a wake-up call for anyone who shares that paternalistic view,” Rempel Garner told the House.“Alberta’s culture is what drives Canada.”Rempel Garner argued Alberta’s energy sector, agriculture industry and entrepreneurial spirit have helped support economic growth across the country.“Alberta’s culture of risk-taking that drove the development of Leduc No. 1 has fuelled the entire Canadian economy,” she said.“The same culture of resiliency and self-sufficiency that pushes our farmers and ranchers to feed the world builds hospitals for Ontario and Quebec.”.The speech comes amid renewed national debate over Alberta’s place within Confederation and growing discussion about regional alienation in Western Canada.Rempel Garner also highlighted what she described as Alberta’s distinct character and values.“Our culture of perseverance, swagger, and love of wild beauty is in our art, our music, and our festivals,” she said.She warned against efforts to diminish Alberta’s identity, saying those who seek “to beat the culture of self-determinism out of my province do so to their own detriment and to the entire country.”Rempel Garner concluded by calling for greater recognition of Alberta’s contributions within a united Canada.“A stronger Alberta in a united Canada means acknowledging and giving thanks for Alberta’s culture,” she said.