WATCH: Rodent caught crawling beneath doughnuts at a Toronto Tim Hortons

CALGARY — A video circulating online appears to show a rodent crawling underneath a display of doughnuts at a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto.The footage was reposted by @6ixBuzzTV and describes the animal as a “creature,” and says the incident occurred at a Tim Hortons in Toronto.In the video, a person filming the display notices an animal moving underneath the area where the donuts are being displayed. The person can be heard asking, “Is that a rat?” as the animal moves around beneath the display.The exact Tim Hortons location shown has not been publicly identified..Tim Hortons has acknowledged the incident in a response posted to a Reddit discussion about the video.The company said the incident was “unacceptable” and that it acted after first seeing the video several weeks ago.According to the company's statement, the restaurant was "closed for a deep cleaning," while the restaurant owner worked with experts on remediation. Tim Hortons said the restaurant was "not reopened until the company was satisfied that the issues had been resolved."The latest video is not the first time a rodent has been captured inside a Tim Hortons restaurant. In July 2023, a video showing a mouse running across the counter of a Tim Hortons in Napanee, Ontario, went viral after initially being posted to Facebook and later gaining attention on TikTok.Footage showed the mouse walking along the counter at the Centre Street North restaurant before entering a metal dish used for food preparation. .According to Global News, Tim Hortons responded by closing the Napanee restaurant for a deep cleaning and bringing in a pest-control company.The company said at the time that the mouse likely entered through a small exterior crevice, which was subsequently sealed. Tim Hortons also said the restaurant had recently undergone third-party inspections with no deficiencies found, including in relation to pest-control standards.The company described itself as having a “zero tolerance policy” for pests.Tim Hortons has not publicly provided additional details beyond confirming that the restaurant was closed, cleaned and remediated before reopening.