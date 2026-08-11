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WATCH: Rodent caught crawling beneath doughnuts at a Toronto Tim Hortons

WATCH: Rodent caught crawling beneath doughnuts at a Toronto Tim Hortons
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Tim Hortons
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Rodent
Tim Hortons doughnuts
Tim Hortons rodent
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