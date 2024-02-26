WATCH: Rogan says Poilievre best option for Canada

Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre makes more sense than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “He’s so common sense at just calling out the nonsense that’s been done under this administration,” said Rogan in an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience. “It’s just so sad to watch.” .Canadian comedian Tom Green started off by saying he wants Rogan to come to Canada. “I know you haven’t come to Canada lately, but you got to come to Canada,” said Green. “Because here’s the thing.” Since Trudeau took power, Rogan has voiced many opinions against him. Green said every one loves Rogan in Canada. Rogan admitted he loves Canadians. Rather, he said he “just hates their government.” While he hates Trudeau, he said he loves Poilievre. However, he said he has a strange last name. With Trudeau in charge, Green said it is like having US President Joe Biden. Biden is a Democrat. The equivalent to the Democrats in Canada is the Liberals. Green acknowledged the Liberals are recognized as liberals in Canada. He predicted half of Canada hates the Liberals and wants Trudeau out. As a proud Canadian, he said he wanted to throw out the distinction it is like the US. In Canada, people are arguing about issues and having their opinions reinforced through algorithms. He said it would be interesting if Poilievre won the next election. That would mean Canada would have a Conservative government. He admitted Biden could be re-elected as US president. If Canada had a Conservative government and Biden remained president, Green said Tucker Carlson Network founder Tucker Carlson “might be going up to Canada talking about how great we are.” Rogan said that could happen. “It could go back,” he said. Various international media icons applauded Poilievre in October as he munched on an apple while taking down Castanet News reporter Don Urquhart. READ MORE: WATCH: International media praise Poilievre for carving reporterUrquhart said Poilievre was taking the populist path. “What does that mean?” said Poilievre.