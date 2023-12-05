WATCH: Ryan Reynolds hilariously encourages people to donate to Toronto hospital

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds said while children can be p-----, people should donate money to SickKids Hospital. “But it’s hard for kids to be p----- when they’re sick,” said Reynolds in a Monday video. “That’s why the work we do here at SickKids is so very important.” .A group of children said they love Reynolds. While he might have appreciated the praise, he said it was sad. He said SicKids focuses on more than delivering the most advanced care and the most talented staff, adding to ensure children enjoy their stays, it is committed to helping them get back to being themselves. While a group of children were playing in a room, Toronto Maple Leafs player Auston Matthews arrived. “Hey!” said Matthews. In response, a girl started screaming and threw some art supplies on the floor before getting up to face Matthews. She said she wanted Canadian singer Michael Buble. She continued to scream at Matthews. While he looked annoyed, the lady smiled at him and gave him thumbs ups. As Christmas approaches, Reynolds said people should donate, “as every kid deserves the chance to just be a kid.” He asked a boy what his name is. The boy said he looked stupid in his Christmas sweater. “It’s working!” said Reynolds. The girl had a meltdown when she met Buble, saying she wanted Canadian singer Anne Murray. She tossed a teddy bear at Buble, which he tried to duck away from. “So rewarding,” he said.