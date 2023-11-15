WATCH: Sarah Jama denies Israeli women raped by Hamas

Ontario independent MPP Sarah Jama (Hamilton Centre) denied Israeli women were raped and babies beheaded by Hamas terrorists and said zionists control the Canadian government. “Sarah, please see below (a threaded post),” tweeted HonestReporting Canada (HRC) on Tuesday. .The video starts off with Jama saying the harm Israel has suffered during its conflict with Hamas “draws a wider picture in terms of the ability of our government to be influenced by the zionist lobby.” “Because it has been disproven publicly,” said Jama. “Like the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has said there’s no actual evidence that these rapes and the babies with their heads cut off.” When it comes to these instances, she said zionists are pushing misinformation. This shows the strength of the zionist lobby in Canada and the ways they are able to pressure the Canadian government to focus on Israel. Hamas terrorists had detailed instructions on who should rape which various soldiers, which was confirmed by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. IDF soldiers confirmed babies had been beheaded. “When I pulled it over, I saw a decapitated baby,” said IDF Col. Golan Vach.“I took it up with my hands and I carried it, and I put it in the body bag.”Vach admitted he struggled while doing this. “It must be said @SarahJama_ that even after being censured and kicked out of the @OntarioNDP caucus, this continued type of rhetoric from you, an (independent) elected official, is completely unacceptable,” said HRC. HRC followed up by saying it had been blocked by Jama. “Somebody doesn't like hearing the truth,” it said..Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles said on October 23 she removed Jama from caucus effective immediately because she belitted Israel.READ MORE: UPDATED: Ontario NDP removes MPP from caucus over anti-Israel comments“Some of Ms. Jama’s actions have contributed to unsafe work environments for staff,” said Stiles. “As such, with the support of our Ontario NDP MPPs, I have been left with no option but to remove Ms. Jama from our Caucus.”