Canadian

WATCH: Sask MP wants Ottawa out of the way of psilocybin treatment for dying Canadians

MP Corey Tocher interviewed by Walid Tamtam
MP Corey Tocher interviewed by Walid TamtamGeoff Knight
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Health Canada
Mushrooms
Psilocybin Mushroom
Canpoli
Corey Tochor
magic mushrooms
psilocybin
Conservative MP Corey Tochor
Canada medical assistance in dying
end of life
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