WATCH: Singh accuses Trudeau, Poilievre of personal gain amid spying scandal

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has known for three months about MPs working with foreign governments to undermine Canada. While Singh was complaining about Trudeau not saying if he has spoken to any Liberal MPs about spying, he is in a supply and confidence agreement to prop up his government. “And the Conservative Party leader doesn’t even want to know about serious allegations of foreign interference that directly impact their party,” said Singh in a Tuesday speech in the House of Commons. “Why do both these leaders put their interests of their party in front of our country?”.Trudeau responded by saying all MPs know how important it is to protect Canada from foreign interference. “That is why we’ve been working together,” said Trudeau. “Whether it’s on a National Security Committee of Parliamentarians that we created over the objections of the Conservative Party.” To respond to foreign interference, Trudeau said he has strengthened security mechanisms in national security agencies and enhanced election interference monitoring. He added the Canadian government has “taken more actions on preventing foreign interference than any other government, and we’ve continued to work with independent commissions like the Public Inquiry to get to the bottom of it.” Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on June 6 the Liberals will not be naming names of MPs sharing intelligence information with foreign governments. READ MORE: 'BOO HOO': Trudeau Liberals refuse to name spies in Parliament; mock Tories for demanding themOne Liberal MP mocked the Conservatives by saying “boo hoo.” MPs and senators demanded those who spied for foreign entities be named and expelled from Parliament.