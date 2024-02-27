Canadian

WATCH: Singh says more NDP MPs needed for universal pharmacare

Jagmeet Singh said if Canadians want expanded pharmacare, it is going to "require electing more New Democrats."
Liberals
Ndp
Cabinet
Jagmeet Singh
Pharmacare
Elections
Prescription Drugs
Public Healthcare System
Universal Pharmacare
Pharmacare Legislation

