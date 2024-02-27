WATCH: Singh says more NDP MPs needed for universal pharmacare

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said if Canadians want universal pharmacare, the Liberals are not going to deliver. “It’s going to require electing more New Democrats,” said Singh at a Monday press conference..Singh was asked if the incoming pharmacare legislation would include timelines for other prescription drugs. “You’ve singled out only two types of drugs,” said the reporter. With the pharmacare legislation, Singh said he had to fight hard for it. Unlike other parties, he said the NDP is committed to a well-funded public healthcare system. “We’re the only ones committed to a universal pharmacare that covers everybody and covers all drugs,” he said. “So if people want that to happen, the only party that is committed to that, the only leader that’s committed to that is me and the New Democratic Party.” Cabinet reneged on an agreement it had made with Singh to pass pharmacare in November. READ MORE: Trudeau gov’t reneges on pharmacare deal with NDPCabinet ministers said a written promise to pass pharmacare legislation by the end of December would not be kept.It left out any mention of pharmacare in a planning motion. Thirteen days were left on the House of Commons calendar before Parliament took a break for Christmas.