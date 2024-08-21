WATCH: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau opens up about bulimia, overcoming adversity

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s estranged wife Sophie Gregoire said she decided to share her struggles with bulimia because there is “absolutely no education or comprehension of what it is.”Gregoire Trudeau said she felt it was the right move to make. “Go for it, do the right thing, and the rest will come into place,” said Gregoire Trudeau in an interview on American mental health podcast All About Change with Jay Ruderman. “And I think that’s been my mantra for many, many years.”.She said there are times when making the right move has been clear and unclear and has messed up and not figured out life entirely. However, she confirmed the more she tries, “the more I see that it comes from a place of integrity, of congruence, and of connection and of honesty.”While she has faced challenges from being a woman in a position of power and in the public eye, she said she was inspired by former US first daughter Chelsea Clinton. Clinton had overcome the bullying she faced as a child and found success in life. “Honestly, if you met this girl today, I’ve rarely seen such a grounded, brilliant, kind, and open-minded and hearted woman and mother,” said Gregoire Trudeau. “But all this to say that I think sometimes life throws real curveballs at us, no matter if you’re on the political path or not.”While people will be thrown curveballs, she said they can help them feel liberated. If people see their suffering as growth and think about it, she admitted it will allow them to connect with life and themselves. By dealing with emotions and traumas, she said there will be better chances people will have an improved relationship with life. She added people do not have to wait for the afterlife to find liberation. When asked about her advice for addicts, she encouraged them to have the tough conversations with people. She said it is OK for these conversations to be upsetting. She called for people to not hold back because they do not want to upset each other. This is because being upset is part of life. Gregoire Trudeau said leaders should feel hopeful and motivated about their ability to create change. “If you are a leader somewhere, if you’re an influencer somewhere, whether it’s your own household as a teacher, as a leader or corporate leader or whatever, wherever you are in your life, you have the capacity to change your own environment,” she said. Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau decided to separate after 18 years of marriage in 2023. READ MORE: Trudeau and wife Sophie split“Justin and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” she said. “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”