Canadian

WATCH: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau opens up about bulimia, overcoming adversity

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau spoke with Jay Ruderman about the complexities of mental health and the power of vulnerability and connection.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau spoke with Jay Ruderman about the complexities of mental health and the power of vulnerability and connection. Courtesy Ruderman Family Foundation/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Education
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Leaders
Chelsea Clinton
Bulimia
Separation
Rightness
Clearness
Curveballs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news