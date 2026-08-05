WATCH: Statistics Canada census worker enters resident's home during census follow-up

CALGARY — A video circulating on social media appears to show a Statistics Canada census worker entering the doorway of a private residence while attempting to follow up on an uncompleted 2026 Census questionnaire.The video shared on X shows an interaction between a woman identifying herself as a Statistics Canada census worker and a resident at a private home.In the footage, the worker is seen standing at the open doorway before appearing to step into the home's entryway while speaking with the resident. The person filming objects to the worker's presence inside the home and repeatedly tells her to leave. During the exchange, the worker references the mandatory census and states that she is "from the government." The resident can also be heard saying they intend to call police..According to Statistics Canada's published guidance, census employees may visit homes in person when a household has not completed its Census of Population questionnaire. These follow-up visits are a routine part of the census collection process and began earlier this summer for the 2026 Census.The agency also states that residents are not required to allow census workers into their homes. Census questionnaires can be completed at the door, online or by telephone.Under the Statistics Act, participation in the Census of Population is mandatory. Statistics Canada says individuals who refuse to complete the questionnaire, knowingly provide false information or obstruct the census process may face penalties, including fines.Statistics Canada also advises residents who are contacted by an enumerator to request official identification if needed and notes that census forms may be completed without inviting a census worker into the home.As of now, Statistics Canada has not publicly commented on the video, and no charges have been made related to the incident.