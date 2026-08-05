Canadian

WATCH: Statistics Canada census worker enters resident's home during census follow-up

A video circulating on social media appears to show a Statistics Canada census worker entering the doorway of a private residence while attempting to follow up on an uncompleted 2026 Census questionnaire.
A video circulating on social media appears to show a Statistics Canada census worker entering the doorway of a private residence while attempting to follow up on an uncompleted 2026 Census questionnaire.X screenshots
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Statistics Canada
viral video
2026 census
Census workers
Statistics Act
Census of Population
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