WATCH: Tim Hortons responds after customer claims he found 'foreign object' in soup

A viral video showing a Tim Hortons customer pulling what appeared to be a strange object from a bowl of soup has prompted the chain to issue a public response.The video, which has circulated widely across social media, shows the customer using a spoon to lift a large, oddly shaped object from the soup while expressing disbelief over what he had found. The footage quickly generated thousands of reactions, with many online users speculating the object could have been plastic or another foreign material.According to Facebook, the incident took place in a Brampton location..Tim Hortons has responded stating those claims are incorrect, saying the object seen in the video was simply an oversized piece of slow-cooked chicken that was not broken into the proper serving size before being added to the soup."The slow-cooked chicken in this guest's soup was not portioned properly," the company said in response to the post. "We always strive to provide a great guest experience, we're sorry about this and have reached out to make it right."While the viral clip prompted widespread speculation, no food safety investigation or recall has been announced.