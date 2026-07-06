WATCH: Tim Horton's serves customer rotten lettuce in sandwich

A video showing what appears to be spoiled lettuce inside a Tim Hortons breakfast sandwich is drawing widespread attention online and renewing criticism of the restaurant chain's food quality.The video, posted by TikTok user Kendrah Eff, shows her removing the lettuce from a bagel BELT sandwich after noticing something was wrong. As she pulls the lettuce apart, the leaves appear brown, slimy and badly deteriorated."Count your motherf**kin' days, Tim Hortons Canada," she says while holding the lettuce up to the camera.The clip has since spread across social media, where thousands of users weighed in with their own experiences at the Canadian restaurant chain.Many commenters said the video reflects what they believe has become a growing pattern of declining food quality, pointing to previous complaints involving wilted vegetables, stale baked goods, incorrect orders and inconsistent service..Tim Horton's has since commented on the video apologizing that their lettuce was "not up to standard.""Hi there. We’re so sorry that the freshness of your lettuce was not up to standard. Please send us a DM with the restaurant location so we can make it right."As of now, no food recall has been issued in connection with the incident.The last notable food recall involving a Tim Hortons-branded product occurred in 2022, when a chicken noodle soup base was recalled after insects were found in the product. The recall affected institutional-sized soup base supplied to restaurants in Alberta and Ontario.