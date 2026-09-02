WATCH: Tim Hortons workers caught in bubble battle at Fredericton location

CALGARY — A video appearing to show Tim Hortons employees having a bubble battle inside a Fredericton restaurant has gone viral online.The video was posted Wednesday by X account Vancity Vice with the caption, “Meanwhile at Tim Hortons Fredericton, NB.”In the clip, employees can be seen tossing and playing with soap bubbles inside the restaurant, while a customer is questioning if anyone is working the counter. "This is what Tim Horton's workers do when they're supposed to be working behind the counter,'' the customer stated in the post. "Is there anybody working on the counter?"It is unclear which specific Fredericton location it was filmed at or whether the employees were on a break..The bubble battle comes amid a busy year for Canada's largest coffee chain, which has found itself at the centre of several other viral and controversial stories.In May, Tim Hortons announced a campaign to hire 10,000 local workers across Canada, saying about 45% of its team members are between 15 and 24 years old. The company also said roughly 4,000 of its 110,000 employees had been hired through the Temporary Foreign Worker program, down from previous years.Tim Hortons has also faced scrutiny over its use of temporary foreign workers. The company says more than 95 per cent of its employees are hired locally and that fewer than five per cent are hired through the federal TFW program.In September 2025, a Tim Hortons manager in Prince Edward County, Ont., was fired after allegedly offering a 17-year-old employee between $15,000 and $20,000 to marry her 25-year-old brother so he could obtain permanent residency in Canada. The Ontario Provincial Police investigated the allegations as potential marriage fraud before referring the matter to the Canada Border Services Agency. Tim Hortons confirmed the manager had been terminated, calling the situation “completely unacceptable.”Tim Hortons has not publicly commented on the video, and there is no indication that any employees have been disciplined.