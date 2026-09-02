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WATCH: Tim Hortons workers caught in bubble battle at Fredericton location

A video appearing to show Tim Hortons employees having a bubble battle inside a Fredericton restaurant has gone viral online.
A video appearing to show Tim Hortons employees having a bubble battle inside a Fredericton restaurant has gone viral online.X screenshots
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Tim Hortons
viral on social media
Fredericton, NB
viral video
Tim Hortons workers
Fredericton Tim Hortons
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Western Standard
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