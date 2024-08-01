WATCH: Toronto police chief says 1,556 hate crime calls since October 7

Toronto Police Service (TPS) Chief Myron Demkiw said his force has responded to 1,556 suspected hate crime calls since October 7 — an average of 156 per month. In June, Demkiw said TPS attended 171 hate crime calls. “In July, we saw an over 30% decrease with 113 calls as of July 27,” said Demkiw in a Wednesday speech at a TPS Board hearing. “While this decrease is welcome, I do want to acknowledge just this past week we have been reminded about the terrible impact these occurrences can have on our communities.”.He said TPS “fully investigates every reported incident in an effort to hold those responsible accountable.” While hate crimes have happened, he said there have 130 arrests and 314 hate crime charges since October 7. In response, he said investigations continue on reported occurrences and communities will continue to see officer presence. He confirmed antisemitism continues to account for more reported hate crimes than any other category. Of the 273 hate crimes so far in 2024, Demkiw said 45% were antisemitic. The most common charges laid were mischief, assault, and uttering threats. “Hate crime occurences are up 55% over the same period last year,” he said. Antisemitic incidents, including those of a violent nature, increased to unprecedented levels across Canada in 2023, according to B’nai Brith Canada’s Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents published in May. READ MORE: Audit finds antisemitism in Canada reaches new heightsB’nai Brith Canada Director of Research and Advocacy Richard Robertson said the incidents and numbers cited in the audit “should concern all decent Canadians.”“Antisemitism is not only a blight on Jewish people,” said Robertson.