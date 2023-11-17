Canadian

WATCH: Toronto Star columnist says Liberals questioning not spending millions on 'framing' Poilievre

Toronto Star columnist Althia Raj told CBC viewers people are upset the Liberals spent millions of dollars to frame Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as a certain type of politician.
Courtesy Dianne Duguay/Twitter
