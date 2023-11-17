WATCH: Toronto Star columnist says Liberals questioning not spending millions on 'framing' Poilievre

Toronto Star columnist Althia Raj said Liberal MPs and supporters have told her they do not “understand why the Liberals have not spent millions of dollars trying to frame Pierre Poilievre.” “Actually, they did spend millions of dollars last fall when Mr. Poilievre was elected to try to remind Canadians what type of politician Mr. Poilievre is,” said Raj in a Thursday segment on CBC News. “And they are still repeating those calls and those calls are getting louder and louder.”.The video starts off with CBC News host Rosemary Barton asking when low polling numbers start to cause concern for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the election is not around the corner. Raj admitted the Liberals hope the election is not around the corner. “They sure do,” said Barton. Since Canada has a minority government, Raj said the situation might not turn out as planned. “I don’t get the sense it’s causing anxiety or deep anxiety of people around the prime minister and the prime minister (himself),” she said. Raj was among the mainstream media journalists who made unusual comments when Poilievre was elected Conservative leader in 2022. READ MORE: Mainstream media freak out over Poilievre becoming Conservative leaderNational Post columnist Sabrina Maddeaux said she was stunned when Raj spoke about young people who need housing that support him. “Actual thing @althiaraj just said on @CBCNews: ‘[Poilievre’s] talking to young people who don't have a home, who live in their parents basements and are having trouble bringing girls home,’” said Maddeaux.