WATCH: Toronto woman rips down Hamas hostage posters, insults Jews

A woman caught taking down posters in Toronto's Bathurst and St Clair area was heard later ranting about Jews.Courtesy Canada United for Israel/Twitter
Toronto
Death
Jews
Cambridge University
Hamas
Israeli Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
Hostages
Posters
Wealthy People
Omer Shev Tov

