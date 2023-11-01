WATCH: Toronto woman rips down Hamas hostage posters, insults Jews

A Toronto woman took down posters of Hamas hostages at Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue and belittled Jews.“I am getting involved because this is wrong,” said the woman in a Tuesday video..A person watching her take down the sign said she is wrong. As she ripped off the posters, she said a number of wealthy people posted them. Another person asked why she was taking down the posters. “Because none of these people are thinking about Canada,” she said. The person questioned what she meant about not thinking about Canada. In response, she said they were thinking about some Jews. Since she was ripping down the posters, she asked if he would shame her. He said she “is in a lot of shame.” “These are loved ones that are dying,” he said. The woman walked away and said people should look at Cambridge and Harvard universities losing money over antisemitism allegations, because this is what Jews want. She grabbed a poster of Hamas hostage Omer Shev Tov and began to tear at it. The poster came all the way off. The next one she tore down was of Hamas hostages Ohad and Raz Ben-Ami. To try to get her to stop, the person following her accused her of tearing down the posters “because apparently their lives don’t matter.” “What the f*ck is wrong with you?” he said. The woman concluded by asking why does her life not matter. She pushed the man confronting her and covered his camera. “Why don’t Canadians matter?” she said. A spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs named Canada in a list of nationalities of hostages who have been taken by Hamas on October 11. READ MORE: Israel says Canadians taken hostage by Hamas“Among them a lot of double nationalities including Americans, Argentinians, Australians, Canadians,” said the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson..Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly would not confirm if there were any Canadian hostages, saying she does not “want to increase the value of that person in the eyes of their tyrants.”