WATCH: Trudeau accuses Poilievre of wanting to take Canada backwards

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there is a stark difference between he and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. “Are we heading towards a populism that wants to roll back women’s rights, to roll back the fight against climate change, to roll back the defence against democracy?” said Trudeau in a Monday interview on Radio-Canada. “Or are we saying no, we’re on the right path as a country, with progressive values, with sensible conversations with political adversaries can always find common ground on which to agree?”.While Trudeau wants Canada to be a responsible country, he said Poilievre goes around saying it is broken and leaving it at that. For him, he said the choice is “so fundamental and important that I couldn’t imagine not being part of it, not being there to serve.” State of Tel Aviv founder Vivian Bercovici said Trudeau was unhinged. “@JustinTrudeau Go back to the basement with your bong,” said Bercovici. .Liberty Coalition Canada founder Michael Thiessen called for people to listen to Trudeau. “He will keep ruining the country using two issues: sexual perversion/abortion and a made up globalist climate crisis,” said Thiessen..Poilievre said in a September speech to his caucus before the Conservative Convention they have to stop Trudeau from getting his way. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Conservatives will stop Trudeau from harming Canada“Justin Trudeau of course would like us to erase our past and cancel our future and replace it with the dystopia that now exists in this country after eight years of his government, where the cost of living is rising faster than any time in modern memory,” said Poilievre. .Right now, he said work does not pay. Interest rates are rising faster than at any time in modern history.