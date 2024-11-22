WATCH: Trudeau checks himself out, knocks over case of beer

Video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checking himself out with his phone camera around the time of meeting a number of school children in a grocery store has surfaced. Comments on social media ranged from, "narcissism at its finest" to "He is his own biggest fan."Trudeau can't be faulted for responsibly checking his appearance before the media event in Vince’s Market, a grocery store in Sharon, Ontario. Many people would do the same. Trudeau was in the store to announce a federally-imposed "tax holiday." He has a reputation for excellent grooming and good looks. He also has a reputation as a purveyor of failed state policies and stupidity. He has appeared on the cover of GQ magazine."Disney prince was elected as Canada's prime minister last year and, since taking office, has achieved a level of Internet-boyfriend status usually reserved for the Benedict Cumberbatches of the world," wrote GQ.Newsweek called Trudeau a narcissistic tyrant after a federal court ruled that his invocation of the Emergencies Act in 2022, was "unreasonable," "unjustified," and "violated the fundamental freedoms" set out in Canada's constitution..Trudeau also allegedly knocked over a case of beer in front of the children at the grocery store event and promptly walked away, according to another video that surfaced on social media. It isn't clear if Trudeau was at fault.