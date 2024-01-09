WATCH: Trudeau says he is 'looking' at designating IRGC a terrorist organization

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is looking at taking action against the Iranian government because of the violence and suffering it has inflicted. “But we know there is more to do to hold the regime to account and we will continue our work, including continuing to look for ways to responsibly list the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) as a terrorist organization and explore any and all other options,” said Trudeau in a Monday speech. .Trudeau started off by saying people had gathered in Richmond Hill, ON, to remember the people who died after Iran shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines flight over Tehran that killed all 176 people on board, including 138 people who were bound for Canada, including citizens, permanent residents and those with ties to the country. With these people, he said they were loved and are missed. It has been four years since they died. Over the last four years, he acknowledged the world has experienced tough times. This is because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine War, conflict and unrest in the Middle East and the Iranian government continuing to disregard human rights and support terrorism. Trudeau said the Iranian government “must be held accountable.” “We have worked with partners for years to have the Iranian regime accept responsibility for its actions, which is why today we have taken further historic action with our partners from Sweden, the UK and Ukraine to take this matter to the International Civil Aviation Organization,” he said. “This is in addition to our continued pursuit of justice at the International Court of Justice, which we initiated last summer.” The Canadian government used provisions under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to target members of the IRGC and prevent its top members from entering Canada in 2022. READ MORE: Liberal government bans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members from entering CanadaHe stopped short of declaring it a terrorist organization.“The actions we have taken and are announcing today are some of the strongest measures anywhere against Iran,” he said.