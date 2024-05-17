Canadian

WATCH: Trudeau says Poilievre wants Canada to burn

Justin Trudeau said Pierre Poilievre's ideology "is so strong he would rather watch the country burn and Canadians suffer than continue to fight against climate change and put the Canada Carbon Rebate in their pockets."
Justin Trudeau said Pierre Poilievre's ideology "is so strong he would rather watch the country burn and Canadians suffer than continue to fight against climate change and put the Canada Carbon Rebate in their pockets."Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Canadian Government
Climate Change
Fuel Taxes
Ideology
Carbon Tax Rebates
Sami Parvez
Ryan Gill

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news