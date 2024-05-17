WATCH: Trudeau says Poilievre wants Canada to burn

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre does not care about fighting climate change because he wants to repeal the carbon tax.However, Trudeau said this “is what Pierre Poilievre is talking about when he talks about axing the tax.” “He talks about stopping the fight against climate change at a time when the country is burning, at a time when floods and storms are having an impact on every corner of the country, and at a time when Canadians are struggling with the cost of living, he wants to take away cheques that are putting more money in their pockets,” said Trudeau at a Thursday press conference. “His ideology is so strong he would rather watch the country burn and Canadians suffer than continue the fight against climate change and put the Canada Carbon Rebate in their pockets.”.By wanting the carbon tax gone, he said this tells people about the kinds of choices Poilievre makes as a leader. Canadian opinion writer Sami Parvez said people are not listening to Trudeau’s comments because they want Poilievre as prime minister. “No matter what you say @JustinTrudeau, it will be much better than now,” said Parvez..Cult Ventures investor Ryan Gill asked how would Canada burn. “You gonna light the match JT,” said Gill. “Can’t believe I voted for you.”.Poilievre called for the Canadian government to suspend all fuel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day to give Canadians a summer break from inflation on Thursday. READ MORE: Poilievre calls on feds to axe fuel taxes to offer summer reliefAfter nine years of Trudeau, Poilievre said life has become miserable for Canadians. “Justin Trudeau may be able to fly off to a luxury resort for a $230,000 taxpayer-funded vacation, but most Canadians are having to scale back or cancel their road trips after Trudeau’s carbon tax made fuel and groceries more expensive,” he said.