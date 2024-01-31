WATCH: Trudeau shouts about him dealing with Harper’s issues

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said former prime minister Stephen Harper’s last budget was terrible for policing, Canada Border Services Agency officers and Veteran Affairs services. “And we were there to clean up the mess,” said Trudeau in a Wednesday speech in the House of Commons. “To cut taxes for the wealthiest 1%; lower them for the middle class.” .Trudeau flailed his arm towards Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus, raising his voice over his government helping families. He pointed his finger sharply down at his desk, saying he was moving forward on gun control in real ways. While the Conservatives have cozied up to American gun lobbyists, he shouted about how his government will “continue to step up in keeping Canadians safe.” He waved his hand towards the Conservatives, shouting about it wanting to bring back assault weapons. “We’ll keep Canadians safe,” he said. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Trudeau is “losing control of himself.” “Oh my goodness,” said Poilievre. “Screaming and hollering like that.” The Canadian government acknowledged auto thefts are up 300% since he took office. Poilievre said Trudeau’s solution is to hold a summit. When he held a summit on food prices, he said they went up. When he held a summit on housing, he pointed out costs doubled. “How much is crime going to rise after all of the bigwigs go to his summit,” he said. Poilievre said in April Trudeau and the NDP caused the current crime wave in Canada.READ MORE: Poilievre says 'jail not bail' for Trudeau crime wave criminalsHe spoke about his common sense plan to bring home safe streets.“What's happening to our cities?” he said.