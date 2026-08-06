WATCH: Trump calls Canada 'nasty,' Vance says country 'doing terribly'

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of Canada on Wednesday, calling the country “nasty” and accusing its leadership of being “nasty,” while Vice-President JD Vance dismissed Canada's economic performance during a television interview earlier in the day.Speaking at a campaign rally Wednesday evening, Trump criticized Canada as he discussed relations with U.S. allies and trading partners.“Canada's nasty. They're nasty,” Trump told supporters. He added that Canada has “nasty leadership.” .The remarks came hours after Vance appeared on Fox News with host Laura Ingraham, who asked whether any other G7 country was outperforming the United States economically, suggesting Canada as a possibility.“They're doing terribly,” Vance replied. .The latest comments add to a growing list of sharp rhetoric from the Trump administration toward Canada.Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada over border security, drug smuggling, trade grievances, and defence spending.During this period since winning the 2024 election Trump has periodically asserted that Canada would be better off as the 51st U.S. state. These latest comments come as Ottawa and Washington continue discussions on trade, with hope for a comprehensive deal hanging in the balance for Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.