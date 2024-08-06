WATCH: Trump says Trudeau could be Castro’s son

Former US president Donald Trump said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone too far to the left. While certain people have dismissed Trudeau being former Cuban president Fidel Castro’s son, Trump said he could be. “Anything is possible in this world,” said Trump in a Monday interview on Kick. .Loveseat co-founder Chris Stanchak said Trudeau being Castro’s son would be shocking. “The kind of stuff the writers of the Simulation really enjoy,” said Stanchak. .Cash Loren Show host Cash Loren said he would be unsurpised if Trudeau was Castro’s son. “It’s very possible,” said Loren..Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-01) said in 2022 his country should not unite with Canada. READ MORE: USA THIS WEEK: Congressman calls PM 'Justin Trudeau Castro'“Canada is not much better,” said Gaetz. “I don't want my constituents having to live under the socialist tyrannical lockdowns enacted by Justin Trudeau Castro.”