WATCH: While Trump wins New Hampshire primary, Trudeau says he will work with him

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will work with former US president Donald Trump by saying what is beneficial for Canada is the same for its neighbour. “That the integration of our economies, that the partnerships we have in so many different areas, end up being beneficial on so many sides of the border,” said Trudeau at a Tuesday press conference. “And obviously the three presidents I’ve dealt with had all had perspectives and different approaches on it, but the Canadian approach is the same.”.A reporter started off by saying she hears Trudeau speak to his experience dealing with Trump before. “So I’m wondering what would you do differently a second time?” said the reporter. When it comes to the Canadian approach, Trudeau said it “is standing up for Canadian values and Canadian interests, looking for win, win situations and demonstrating that we can and will continue to work together to create prosperity right across the continent.” Trump won the New Hampshire primary vote on Tuesday night, receiving 53% of the vote compared to his rival Nikki Haley. His win puts him well on the path to becoming the Republican presidential nominee. Trump said at a Texas rally in March the Trudeau administration disrespects the US when it comes to trade. READ MORE: TRUMP: 'Trudeau treats us horribly' in first rally since Roxham Road“I'm watching these different deals they're announcing,” said Trump. “They are horrible, horrible deals for our country.”