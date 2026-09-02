WATCH: US admiral mocks Global News' Canada invasion question: ‘What are my attack plans for the Martians?’

OTTAWA — A senior American military commander dismissed as “absolutely and utterly preposterous” the prospect that President Donald Trump could order military action against Canada, comparing the scenario to an attack on Martians.Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command made the remarks Wednesday after a Global News reporter asked whether he would obey an order to launch military action against Canada.“I find that scenario to be absolutely and utterly preposterous,” Paparo said during a news conference in Victoria.“I follow the orders of the commander-in-chief, but that is a needlessly emotional question. And Canada is a close ally.”When the reporter told Paparo he had not answered the question directly, the admiral replied: “Would you ask me, please, also what my attack plans are for the Martians?”.The exchange drew awkward laughter in the room.Paparo later clarified that he was dismissing the premise of the question, not the reporter.“I don’t dismiss you, but I do dismiss the question,” he said.The reporter defended the question as a serious one arising from Trump’s previous statements about annexing Canada.Paparo said military relations between Canada and the United States remain grounded in shared security interests despite political disputes between the two countries.“Military-to-military relationships are such a serious foundation,” he said. “They’re executed without emotion. They’re executed on the facts — the facts on the ground of our requirement to defend our spaces together.”Paparo said armed forces are intended to remain outside partisan politics and focused on geography, military capabilities and long-term national interests.“While you do see political discussions take place, for military professionals, we’re always ruthlessly focused on the mission ahead,” he said.Paparo was speaking alongside Canada’s chief of the defence staff, General Jennie Carignan, at the conclusion of the 28th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Conference.Canada and the United States co-hosted the three-day gathering in Victoria, which brought together senior military officials from countries across the Indo-Pacific region.The exchange came amid deteriorating political and economic relations between Ottawa and Washington.Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada should become an American state while imposing tariffs on Canadian goods and accusing Ottawa of taking advantage of the United States.Despite those tensions, Paparo maintained that military cooperation between the two countries remains strong and that Canada continues to be a close American ally.