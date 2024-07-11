WATCH: US House of Representatives passes bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote

The United States House of Representatives passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act in a 221-198 vote to require people show proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. This vote was mostly split along party lines, with all 216 Republicans present and five Democrats voting for the SAVE Act and 198 Democrats opposing it. “The bill is passed,” said a politician at a Wednesday meeting. “Without objection, the motion to reconsider is laid on the table.”.Republican Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) dared the Democrats to vote no on the SAVE Act when 81% to 87% of Americans support it. “I dare them to vote no against a bill that says only citizens, American citizens, should vote in American elections,” said Roy. “I’m going to dare them to follow a president who has put out a policy against a bill.” .Roy pointed out the purpose of the SAVE Act is to guarantee only citizens can vote in American elections. Since most Democrat representatives expressed opposition to it, he said they will see what happens when they go to the polls in November having rejected it. US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said only citizens can vote for the Senate. “Only citizens can vote for the presidency of the United States,” said Jeffries. “So this extreme MAGA (Make America Great Again) voter suppression bill is not designed to solve any problem on behalf of the American people.”.Rather, Jeffries said the SAVE Act is intended to jam Americans up and prevent them from voting. The SAVE Act was designed to block non-citizens from voting in federal elections. While only citizens can vote in these elections, the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 bars states from confirming citizenship status. Voting laws are different across states. Certain states require people show proof of citizenship through a birth certificate or passport if they want to vote, and others have no requirements about documentation.The US is different than Canada with its elections because it does not have a national election agency and multiple voters' list. If people are ineligible to vote, they cannot be on the voters' list.