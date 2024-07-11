Canadian

WATCH: US House of Representatives passes bill requiring proof of citizenship to vote

The United States House of Representatives voted against protecting the ability of illegal aliens to vote in federal elections.
Republicans
Voting
Democrats
Federal Elections
United States House Of Representatives
Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act
Proof Of Citizenship
Chip Roy
Hakeem Jeffries
Non-Citizens

