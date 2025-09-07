WATCH: Who will wear the orange crown? The NDP is looking to put its best left foot forward

The federal New Democratic Party is entering a period of transition as it prepares to select a successor to Jagmeet Singh in 2026. Singh, who led the party for nearly eight years, resigned following a devastating loss in the April 28 federal election that reduced the NDP to just seven seats, the party’s weakest showing since the 1930s. Singh himself lost his Burnaby Central riding by more than 12,000 votes, ending his tenure on the heels of the party’s worst defeat in 90 years.The upcoming leadership race is being billed by party officials as a chance to redefine the NDP after the setback.The contest comes with new rules aimed at filling the party's empty coffers and encouraging "gender and racial diversity." Candidates must now pay a $100,000 entry fee, more than triple the $30,000 charged previously, and will face a 25% levy on all donations. The NDP which had $700,000 in debt before the launch of the race, is touting this as a way to ensure financial stability while running a fair contest. The NDP has also limited the number of nomination signatures a candidate can recieve from cisgender men.The following are those who have announced or are expected to run for leadership, their history and policies they have been shown to support:.Yves Engler:As a "voice challenging capitalism" Yves Engler brings his experience as an author of more than a dozen books and co-founder of the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute. He has positioned himself to push the party leftward on core issues like housing, health care, and international engagement. Engler has pledged to champion universal pharmacare, expand public housing, cut military budgets, and withdraw Canadian troops from overseas deployments tied to U.S. operations.He has also stated that "capitalism is antithetical to democracy" and has refered to the war in Gaza as a holocaust several times..Tony McQuail:The Huron County organic farmer has been an NDP candidate in Huron-Bruce eight times since 1980 and is looking to lead a merger between the NDP and Green Party to stop "vote splitting."“We need to regenerate the earth’s ability to heal and thrive. We need a redistributive system that is equitable. Our current economic and tax system has been very good at concentrating the wealth of society in a few hands. Finally, we need to redesign how we do things so that we use less energy and materials while creating more satisfaction and joy," McQuail said to CTV.McQuail isn’t a candidate yet, still needing to gain signatures, be vetted by the party and raise the funds required. .Heather McPherson:Heather McPherson, the MP for Edmonton Strathcona, is expected to throw her hat into the ring.McPherson has dutifully played the roles of House leader and foreign affairs critic, recently going to bat for restaurant owner and Order of Canada member Mohammed Faikh after he said that Canadians that support Israel do not have Canadian or human values, not by wading into policy battles but by endorsing his grilled halloumi salad, a gesture that proved once and for all that in NDP politics, dairy can be diplomacy.McPherson is expected to launch her campaign in September..Avi Lewis:Avi Lewis enters the leadership conversation as a well-known filmmaker, broadcaster, and more than that, a well-known family legacy within the NDP. Lewis is the grandson of former leader David Lewis and son of Stephen Lewis, who once headed the Ontario NDP. He carries a political legacy in the NDP comprable to the Trudeaus within the Liberal Party.The former CBC and Al-Jazeera television host has been a prominent advocate for climate justice, co-authoring the Leap Manifesto and working closely with movements that link environmental action to social and economic equity. He previously ran as a federal candidate in British Columbia, where he built a profile as a progressive voice unafraid to challenge mainstream policy debates.His past campaigns have called for stronger wealth taxes on the rich, more aggressive action on carbon emissions, and public investment in green infrastructure. Lewis has also been an outspoken supporter of Palestinian human rights, often criticizing Canadian governments for what he describes as one-sided foreign policy in the Middle East.Lewis is expected to launch his campaign in September..While the field is slowly taking shape, many prominent New Democrats have already bowed out. Deputy leader Alexandre Boulerice, MPs Leah Gazan, Matthew Green, and Jenny Kwan, former Alberta premier Rachel Notley, and Montreal mayor Valérie Plante have all ruled themselves out, as have long-time figures such as Charlie Angus, Nathan Cullen, Don Davies, David Eby, and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.The leadership race comes at a difficult moment for the party, which not only lost its foothold in several regions but also faces questions about its financial stability and political identity. Singh’s departure leaves behind a party that struggled to balance activist priorities with electoral pragmatism, while also managing a fragile relationship with the governing Liberals in recent minority parliaments.With new barriers to entry, fresh diversity rules, and a membership eager for change, the 2026 leadership contest is shaping up as a pivotal moment for the NDP. It is a race that will not only determine who leads the party, but also whether the NDP chooses to embrace its activist roots, pursue broader electoral appeal, or attempt to balance both as it rebuilds from historic defeat.The question remains: Which candidate will wear the orange crown?