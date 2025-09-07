Canadian

WATCH: Who will wear the orange crown? The NDP is looking to put its best left foot forward

Activists and MPs enter the ring as the federal NDP begins its search for Jagmeet Singh’s successor.
WATCH: Who will wear the orange crown? The NDP is looking to put its best left foot forward
Illustration: Jeremy Borg
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Election
Ndp
Activist
Primary

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news