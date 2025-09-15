WATCH: 'Why does the immigration minister still have her job?' Rempel Garner goes after Diab on first day back

Parliament’s fall session opened with sharp exchanges over immigration and employment policy, as Conservative MPs, including Michelle Rempel Garner, challenged the Liberal government on its handling of temporary foreign workers, border security, and citizenship issues.Rempel Garner accused the government of failing to prioritize Canadian workers. “Mr. Speaker, we’ve talked about buying Canadian. Why isn’t the Prime Minister making people hire them?” she asked, warning that reliance on temporary foreign workers was displacing Canadians.Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu defended the program, saying it “accounts for less than one per cent of Canada’s workforce” and is “designed to fill temporary labour shortages when qualified Canadians are not available.” .She added that the government is working with provinces “to ensure that Canadian workers are prioritized” while reviewing the program to balance economic needs and job protection.Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab faced questions on border security and criminality within the immigration system. “Our government has taken significant steps to address the issue of non-citizen criminals,” she said. Diab pointed to increased resources for the Canada Border Services Agency and a “robust system to identify and remove individuals who pose a threat to public safety,” adding that the government’s commitment to protecting Canadians was “unwavering.”.Rempel Garner rejected that response, calling it “a classic example of Liberal spin.” She argued that “the number of non-citizen criminals has skyrocketed,” the CBSA is “underfunded and overwhelmed,” and that temporary foreign worker permits are being issued without proper oversight. “Why does the immigration minister still have her job?” she asked..Hajdu pushed back again, accusing Conservatives of spreading misinformation.“Our government has implemented a comprehensive strategy to manage immigration and protect Canadian jobs,” she said.“The temporary foreign worker program is carefully regulated to ensure that it only fills genuine labour shortages. The member’s comments are not only inaccurate but also divisive, pitting Canadians against each other.”.The exchanges followed weeks of criticism by Rempel Garner on social media, where she pressed Diab over immigration and citizenship reforms. The online campaign set the stage for immigration to become a central line of Conservative attacks as the House returned.