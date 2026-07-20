Canadian

WATCH: Windsor GoodLife Fitness apologizes after Sikh man accuses employee of racism over fear of a kirpan

Gurpartap Singh Khalsa accused a GoodLife Fitness employee of racism when asked to leave for carrying a kirpan
Gurpartap Singh Khalsa accused a GoodLife Fitness employee of racism when asked to leave for carrying a kirpanX screenshot
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Sikh
Windsor Ontario
kirpan
GoodLife Fitness
Gurpartap Singh Khalsa
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Western Standard
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