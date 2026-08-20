Wave of mortgage renewals set to wash over homeowners

Five years ago, the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate was a record low of .25% as an economic cushion against COVID-19. As a result, the benchmark mortgage rate was 2.45%, and discounted promo rates dropped as low as 1.39% for a five-year fixed rate and 0.85% for a five-year variable rate.

A lot has changed since then, and it’s not necessarily good news for many Canadians whose five-year fixed-rate mortgages are coming up for renewal and facing higher rates, according to a new report from Royal LePage.

“The pandemic-triggered era of ultra-low rates came to an abrupt halt in early 2022, having lasted less than two years. While many Canadians who secured record-low mortgages during this period have already navigated their renewals, the final major group of rock-bottom rate holders are up for renewal, and understandably, they are concerned,” said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage.

“What we are finding in practice is that families are managing the transition. Borrowing rates have retreated significantly from their post-pandemic peaks, while salaries and wages have continued to appreciate. While some households are adjusting discretionary spending to accommodate higher monthly mortgage payments, the widespread default crisis many feared simply hasn’t materialized, a testament in large part to Canada’s prudent lending standards.”