Canadian

WestJet agrees to $4.5M settlement in flight attendant harassment lawsuit

WestJet
WestJetImage courtesy of WestJet
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Westjet
Bc Court Of Appeal
Mandalena Lewis
Lewis v. WestJet Airlines
Harassment lawsuit
Airline lawsuits
WestJet mainline attendants
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Western Standard
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