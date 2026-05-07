Canadian

WestJet says it's not finished raising fares to cover rising fuel costs

WestJet fare prices have spiked in the last few months in response to rising fuel costs and warns us that it's not finished yet.
WestJet
WestJetImage courtesy of WestJet
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