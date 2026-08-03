WestJet ends strike after reaching tentative deal

CALGARY — WestJet and the union representing its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement, ending a strike that disrupted travel during the August long weekend.The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 8125 announced Monday that it had reached a tentative first collective agreement with the airline after returning to the bargaining table overnight. Strike and lockout notices have been withdrawn, and flight attendants are returning to work while members vote on ratification.More than 900 flights were cancelled during the 24 hour strike."Today marks meaningful progress made through collective bargaining," CUPE 8125 President Alia Hussain said in a statement."This agreement represents real movement on the priorities our members have stood united behind, including recognition of all the work we do and improved compensation. Our members have always been committed to delivering excellent service, and we look forward to returning to work while they review the details of the tentative agreement."The strike began shortly after midnight Sunday after nearly 11 months of negotiations failed to produce a deal. The walkout involved approximately 4,400 WestJet and WestJet Encore flight attendants represented by CUPE Local 8125..Neither WestJet nor the union immediately released the full terms of the proposed agreement, saying details would be ''shared with members before the ratification vote.''Both have said the deal includes improvements related to compensation for work performed outside of flight time, a key issue throughout negotiations.WestJet Chief Executive Officer Alexis von Hoensbroech said the airline welcomed the agreement and thanked guests for their patience during the disruption."We recognize and sincerely apologize for the uncertainty and inconvenience experienced by our guests over the long weekend," von Hoensbroech said."Our teams are working diligently to safely restore our operation. While flights have resumed, it will take time to reposition aircraft and crews across our network. We appreciate our guests' patience as we return to normal operations.".During the dispute, WestJet cancelled hundreds of flights as part of its contingency plan, with the disruption ultimately affecting roughly 250,000 passengers over the long weekend. The airline said operations are gradually resuming, though some cancellations and delays may continue over the coming days as aircraft and crews are repositioned.According to The Canadian Press, WestJet had released the details of its latest proposal hours after the strike took effect.The airline said the offer featured a 13% general wage increase effective October 2026, along with retroactive pay dating back to Jan. 1. It also included a new duty pay premium that WestJet said is equivalent to an additional 12% in annual salary.Other proposed improvements included a 13% increase to per diem rates effective immediately, annual healthcare spending accounts of $300, additional vacation time and a 17-week postpartum maternity leave top-up.WestJet also said the proposal contained several scheduling and ''quality-of-life measures,'' including shorter maximum duty days, increased rest periods both at home and while away from base, and additional compensation for flight reassignments or delays in obtaining layover hotel accommodations.The union had maintained that the proposal did not adequately address compensation for work performed before and after flights, one of the central issues in bargaining..The airline has also extended its flexible change and cancellation policy through Aug. 5, allowing eligible guests to make a one-time change or cancel their booking without additional fees as the airline works to restore its schedule.WestJet said it has resumed normal operations Monday and is working to reposition aircraft and crews after the strike ended. The airline has advised travellers that some delays and disruptions may continue as it restores its full schedule and encouraged passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.The tentative agreement must still be presented to CUPE Local 8125 members for ratification. As of now, details of the proposed deal have not been released.