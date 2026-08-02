Canadian

WestJet flight attendants begin strike after negotiations fail to reach deal

WestJet
WestJetImage courtesy of WestJet
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Westjet
Alexis Von Hoensbroech
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
Alia Hussain
Local 8125
Westjet strike
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Western Standard
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