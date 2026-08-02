WestJet flight attendants begin strike after negotiations fail to reach deal

CALGARY — WestJet flight attendants officially began strike action Sunday after contract negotiations failed to produce a tentative agreement before the deadline.The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 8125, which represents approximately 4,400 WestJet and WestJet Encore flight attendants, began legal strike action at 12:01 a.m. MT after issuing a 72-hour strike notice earlier in the week."We're disappointed to be here, this directly impacts the travel plans of our guests, our WestJetters and the communities and businesses we serve," Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of the WestJet Group said in a statement."Our focus remains on staying available for the union to reach an agreement.""We presented a proposal that would have set a new standard for cabin crew in Canada, making WestJet the only airline to offer an hourly rate covering all time before and after flights, plus a double-digit wage increase in year one among other priorities the union raised. Unfortunately, it wasn't accepted." .In response, WestJet significantly reduced its flight schedule, cancelling hundreds of flights as part of its contingency plan. The airline had begun parking some of its Boeing 737 aircraft in the days leading up to the strike to position its fleet and minimize operational disruptions should job action occur.WestJet said approximately 309 flights had been cancelled by Sunday evening, affecting thousands of travellers. The airline has advised passengers to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport and to monitor updates through its website and mobile app.“We tried until the very last minute to get a fair deal that recognizes the value of the work cabin crews do,” Alia Hussain, CUPE 8125 President said in a media release. “WestJet’s offer did not go far enough.”“We are on strike because we believe we deserve better. We are ready to go back to the table to settle. We hope the federal government will not interfere and will let the bargaining process run its course. Unpaid work is a big piece of our priorities, but we are bargaining a comprehensive contract.”“We would not be here if they had taken our concerns seriously for almost eleven months of bargaining.”.According to The Canadian Press, WestJet released the details of its latest proposal hours after the strike took effect.The airline said the offer featured a 13% general wage increase effective October 2026, along with retroactive pay dating back to Jan. 1. It also included a new duty pay premium that WestJet said is equivalent to an additional 12% in annual salary.Other proposed improvements included a 13% increase to per diem rates effective immediately, annual healthcare spending accounts of $300, additional vacation time and a 17-week postpartum maternity leave top-up.WestJet also said the proposal contained several scheduling and quality-of-life measures, including shorter maximum duty days, increased rest periods both at home and while away from base, and additional compensation for flight reassignments or delays in obtaining layover hotel accommodations..Earlier this month, WestJet flight attendants voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, with 99.4% of members supporting possible job action, raising concerns about potential travel disruptions during the busy summer vacation season.According to CUPE, 97.3% of eligible flight attendants participated in the vote. The strike mandate comes after nearly 10 months of contract negotiations between the union and WestJet.CUPE has said key issues include wages, scheduling, and compensation for work flight attendants perform outside of the time they are officially paid for, including duties before and after flights.The issue of unpaid work has also been a major point of contention in the airline industry. Last August, approximately 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants went on strike over concerns that they were not being compensated for certain jobs performed before and after flights.The Air Canada flight attendants’ strike last summer was ultimately resolved after the federal government intervened and directed the dispute to binding arbitration, leading to a new agreement between the airline and the union..According to WestJet, the airline has extended its Flexible Change and Cancel policy through Aug. 5, allowing eligible guests to make a one-time change or cancel their booking at no additional cost.As of now, negotiations between WestJet and CUPE Local 8125 remain ongoing.Both have said they are prepared to continue bargaining in an effort to reach a new collective agreement, while travellers are being advised to monitor their flight status and travel updates as the dispute continues.