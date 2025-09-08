WestJet flight suffers landing gear collapse in Saint Maarten

A WestJet Boeing 737-800 experienced a landing gear collapse while landing at Princess Juliana International Airport on Sunday, forcing the temporary closure of the airport and prompting a full passenger evacuation.WestJet Flight WS2276, operating from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Sint Maarten, landed on Runway 10 at approximately 1:31 p.m. local time on Sunday. During touchdown, the aircraft’s right main landing gear failed, causing the right wing and engine to strike the runway. Sparks and smoke were visible, but the aircraft came to a stop on the runway without fire breaking out.All 164 passengers and crew were evacuated via emergency slides. Emergency crews applied fire-retardant foam as a precaution. Three individuals were taken to a hospital for evaluation, though no injuries were reported..Close-up images posted on social media by the account Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) show significant structural damage to the 16-year-old aircraft, including a deformed wing spar and a heavily scraped right engine nacelle. Aviation analysts commenting online have suggested the extent of the damage may render the plane a total loss, though no official assessment has yet been released.The aircraft involved, registration C-GWSR, first entered service in 2009. It is part of WestJet’s fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft, a widely used model for short- and medium-haul flights..The airport was closed for several hours following the incident, causing delays to other flights. Normal operations resumed later that day.Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has launched an investigation into the landing gear collapse, with possible assistance from the Dutch Safety Board, which has jurisdiction over Sint Maarten.While the investigation is in its early stages, aviation observers have raised several potential factors, including hard landing conditions at Princess Juliana International Airport, which has a short runway and is known for challenging approaches; mechanical failure of the landing gear, possibly linked to fatigue in structural components; and pilot technique or weather conditions, including wind shear, which may have contributed to the firm touchdown..Authorities have not confirmed the cause.If declared a total loss, the incident would represent a financial setback for WestJet, with the market value of a 16-year-old 737-800 estimated between $20–30 million. The event also adds to ongoing scrutiny of Boeing’s 737 family, though the model involved is part of the earlier “Next Generation” series, not the newer 737 MAX.Despite the dramatic landing and damage, aviation safety experts note that the safe evacuation of all passengers underscores the effectiveness of crew training and aircraft safety design.