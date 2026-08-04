WestJet flights resume after strike, passengers face travel disruption

CALGARY — WestJet flights are gradually returning to normal operations as the airline and its flight attendants move into the next phase of their labour dispute: recovering schedules and determining whether a tentative agreement will be accepted by union members.The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 8125 and WestJet reached a tentative agreement early Monday morning, ending a 28-hour work stoppage involving approximately 4,400 flight attendants.The agreement brought an end to the immediate work stoppage, but it does not mark the final step in the process. CUPE members will still need to vote on whether to ratify the deal before a new collective agreement is finalized.However, the end of the strike did not immediately bring an end to travel disruptions..Data from aviation analytics company Cirium showed 16 WestJet flights scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled as of around 11 a.m. ET, following more than 300 cancellations Monday which represents roughly 62% of the airline’s scheduled flights that day. WestJet said the recovery process would take time as it resumes flying, repositions aircraft and adjusts crew schedules following the disruption. The airline has advised travellers with upcoming flights to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.“We know this disruption has been frustrating for our guests and WestJetters and we’re sorry for that,” WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement Monday.“Our teams are working hard to restore service and get our guests on their way to their destinations as quickly as possible and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we get back to normal.”.While WestJet works to restore its flight schedule, airports across the country are also preparing for continued disruptions as aircraft and crews are repositioned.Calgary International Airport (YYC) said it remains fully operational as WestJet works to rebuild its schedule following the labour disruption.In a statement posted to social media, YYC said WestJet operations are “gradually resuming” but warned it may take several days before the airline returns to a regular schedule.“YYC remains fully operational and is working closely with airline partners to support a smooth transition,” the airport said.The airport encouraged passengers travelling on WestJet flights to check directly with the airline for the latest updates before arriving..While the strike has ended, the agreement still requires approval from union members before it becomes final.According to The Canadian Press, the union’s local president Alia Hussain said flight attendants have 30 days to ratify the agreement. She said the deal includes pay increases, but wouldn’t provide further details in order to ensure members were briefed first. “It improves on the long-standing flight credit system by recognizing more of the work that cabin crew are required to perform and increasing the compensation for that work,” Hussain told reporters outside the airport in Calgary.“We wouldn’t bring a deal to our membership if we didn’t believe the puzzle pieces, in the way that they would come together, would be something they would ratify based on the circumstances we were facing.” The agreement follows months of negotiations between WestJet and the union, with talks beginning in Calgary in January..Flight attendants walked off the job early Sunday morning after WestJet and CUPE Local 8125 failed to reach a new contract before the strike deadline.The work stoppage prompted WestJet to ground flights across much of Canada, leaving thousands of passengers facing cancellations and delays during a busy summer travel period.Before the strike began, WestJet introduced flexible travel options for passengers booked between July 30 and Aug. 4. The options have since been extended until Thursday, allowing eligible travellers to make a one-time change or cancellation without additional fees.The airline also said passengers affected by cancellations would be refunded or re-accommodated where applicable.Under federal passenger protection rules, airlines are responsible for arranging alternate transportation for passengers when required, including on another carrier’s flight in certain circumstances..According to The Canadian Press, WestJet had released the details of its latest proposal hours after the strike took effect.The airline said the offer featured a 13% general wage increase effective October 2026, along with retroactive pay dating back to Jan. 1. It also included a new duty pay premium that WestJet said is equivalent to an additional 12% in annual salary.Other proposed improvements included a 13% increase to per diem rates effective immediately, annual healthcare spending accounts of $300, additional vacation time and a 17-week postpartum maternity leave top-up.WestJet also said the proposal contained several scheduling and ''quality-of-life measures,'' including shorter maximum duty days, increased rest periods both at home and while away from base, and additional compensation for flight reassignments or delays in obtaining layover hotel accommodations.While the tentative agreement has ended the immediate labour dispute, the final outcome will depend on whether flight attendants vote to accept the deal.