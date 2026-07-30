Canadian

WestJet issues lockout notice after flight attendants serve 72-hour strike notice

WestJet flight attendants vote for strike mandate
WestJet flight attendants vote for strike mandateX/@icanada on X
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Westjet
Alexis Von Hoensbroech
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
Alia Hussain
Local 8125
Westjet lockout notice
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Western Standard
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